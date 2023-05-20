Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,441,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,180,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 674.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $28.59 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.