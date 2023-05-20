Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $233.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $251.61.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.