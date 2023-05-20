Tredje AP fonden Sells 18,321 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

