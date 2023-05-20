Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
