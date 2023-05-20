Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. Analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

