TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $206.23 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.21 billion and approximately $206.23 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,356,590,513 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

