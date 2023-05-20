Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.21. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

