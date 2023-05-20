True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 123,166 shares.
True Drinks Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $447.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
Further Reading
