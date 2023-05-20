TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Acquires $113,868.80 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance
TRST opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.36.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.