TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Acquires $113,868.80 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

TRST opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. State Street Corp raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,826 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,913,000 after acquiring an additional 92,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

