Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Director Acquires $447,000.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) Director Sidney J. Feltenstein bought 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 292,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,354.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 5.3 %

TPC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 259,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $302.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

