Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Director Acquires $447,000.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) Director Sidney J. Feltenstein bought 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 292,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,354.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tutor Perini Trading Down 5.3 %
TPC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 259,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $302.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.44.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
