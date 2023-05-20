Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Stephen G. Kasnet Sells 6,863 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,847,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

