Ultra Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $71.36 million and $1.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,851.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00429048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00126045 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025136 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2098691 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $890,663.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.