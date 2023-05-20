Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,186.55

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,186.55 ($52.44) and traded as high as GBX 4,366 ($54.69). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,315 ($54.05), with a volume of 2,482,095 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.85) target price on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.86) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.12) target price on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($60.13) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($55.12) to GBX 4,600 ($57.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,147.27 ($51.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,280.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,634.10, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 37.83 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,747.13%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

