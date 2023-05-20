Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

