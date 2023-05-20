United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.19

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.19 and traded as low as $18.17. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 304 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

