United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 367,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,566. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.02.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.
