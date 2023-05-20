Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNVR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

UNVR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,799. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $72,814,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,514,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

