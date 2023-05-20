Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

UHT stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $604.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.81 per share, for a total transaction of $97,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,052.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,293.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,395 shares of company stock worth $249,156 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 169.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

