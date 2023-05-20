UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $3.59 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $624,020.82 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00013358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00340654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,325,503 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

