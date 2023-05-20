USDD Hits Market Capitalization of $735.99 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $735.99 million and $28.97 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 736,730,122 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

