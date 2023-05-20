Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $92.74 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $65,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

