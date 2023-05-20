Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $92.74 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Utah Medical Products
In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $65,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.
