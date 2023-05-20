Valero Energy Co. (VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on June 22nd

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 23.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

