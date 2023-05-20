VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.24

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.24 and traded as high as $23.46. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 13,552 shares changing hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 413,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,713,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

