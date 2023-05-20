Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

