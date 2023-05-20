Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 842 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $162.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

