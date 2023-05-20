Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.