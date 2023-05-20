Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 102,019 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $301.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.70 and a one year high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.74 and its 200 day moving average is $318.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

