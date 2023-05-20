Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $178.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

