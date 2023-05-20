Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $147.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

