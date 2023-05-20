Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after acquiring an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $219.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.40.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,804 shares of company stock valued at $60,645,997. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

