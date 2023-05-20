Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $457.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.93 and its 200 day moving average is $435.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

