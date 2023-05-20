Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $145.82 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.19.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

