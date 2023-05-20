Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

TT stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

