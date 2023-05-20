Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,777 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.