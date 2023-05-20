Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 902 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,631 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

