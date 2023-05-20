Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.