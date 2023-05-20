Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,760,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

