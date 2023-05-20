Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $207.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

