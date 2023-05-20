Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $207.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,658. The company has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

