VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.41

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $2.88. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 92,582 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
VBI Vaccines Trading Up 6.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $467,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 358.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 601,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
