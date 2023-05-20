Velas Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $34.09 million and approximately $564,048.69 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,452,167,540 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,167,539 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.