Venus Price Reaches $5.07 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Venus token can now be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00018711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $75.59 million and $2.16 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,907,488 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

