Venus USDC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.30 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.55 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0221224 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,734,291.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

