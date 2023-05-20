Vertcoin Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $44,408.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,859.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00340654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00560049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00427869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,787,397 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

