Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.48

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.48 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 62.73 ($0.79). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 419,030 shares.

Vertu Motors Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £224.57 million, a PE ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.66.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

