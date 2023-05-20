Videndum (LON:VID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $684.00

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 684 ($8.57) and last traded at GBX 692 ($8.67), with a volume of 337987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.02).

Separately, Shore Capital raised Videndum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 815.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,010.38. The company has a market capitalization of £335.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,043.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Videndum’s payout ratio is currently 5,797.10%.

In other news, insider Teté Soto bought 1,423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.31) per share, for a total transaction of £13,988.09 ($17,522.35). Also, insider Andrea Rigamonti acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £27,650 ($34,636.10). 10.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

