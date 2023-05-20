Vikram A. Atal Acquires 40,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRA Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $8,471,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $9,971,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

