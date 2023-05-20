Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.78

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.78 and traded as low as $28.25. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 10,384 shares.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

Virginia National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, EVP Virginia R. Bayes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $54,772.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,969.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Virginia R. Bayes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,181 shares of company stock worth $160,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,651,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 200.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

See Also

