Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 3,436 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,881 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in VMware by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

