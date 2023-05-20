Vise Technologies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

