Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

